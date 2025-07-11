Big Think+ Expert Classes

Learn skills from the world’s top thinkers, entrepreneurs, and experts. Our micro-learning classes help you stay focused on big ideas with practical impact.

Atul Gawande

Atul Gawande shares leadership lessons from the operating room and explores the paradox of mastery: the point at which experience becomes a limitation, and the only path forward is to let someone else see what you can’t.

Oliver Burkeman

Explore Oliver Burkeman’s approach to fostering a humane, sustainable approach to productivity.

Nir Eyal

Nir Eyal teaches us how to shift your perception of self-limiting beliefs. Reimagine internal distraction triggers, the tasks that spark them, and your temperament in relation to both.

Jesse Eisenberg

Actor, author, and director Jesse Eisenberg explores how anxiety and self-doubt shape leadership and shows us how to transform them into a strength.

Amy Gallo

Amy Gallo explains that while there’s no way to prevent having crappy cubicle mates, there are strategies you can use to deal with them more effectively and make everyone’s lives easier.

Ethan Kross

Ethan Kross explains what to do if your inner voice turns cruel and how to minimize the “chatter”.

Alex Edmans

Alex Edmans explains how honing your critical inquiry skills can help you spot and stop the spread of misinformation.

Jefferson Fisher

Jefferson Fisher explains the right way to speak when emotions run high and provides practical tools for navigating difficult conversations.

Natalie Nixon

Natalie Nixon‬ explains how to use divergent questions to become a great thinker.

Cal Newport

Explore Cal Newport’s strategies for breaking free from cycles of busyness and burnout and increasing work quality and happiness.

Suzy Welch

Suzy Welch argues that a blend of leading and managing is the key to success.

Jonah Berger

Explore Wharton professor Jonah Berger’s tips for getting what you want from others.

Ben Horowitz

Ben Horowitz explains his approach to no-nonsense leadership.

