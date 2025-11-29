Big Think

Big Think

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Big Think

The strongest arguments for and against the existence of God

Why meaning may be nothing but preference, according to a philosopher.
Big Think's avatar
Big Think
Nov 29, 2025
∙ Paid

Instead of treating belief as a private preference, philosopher Alex O’Connor examines how our moral positions shape institutions, obligations, and the ways we justify our choices. His arguments invite a closer look at why we hold certain principles, and whether those principles survive contact with their real-world consequences.

Share

Timestamps

00:00 The lure…

Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial

Subscribe to Big Think to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.

© 2025 Big Think
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture