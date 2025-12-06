What if your genes aren’t permanent after all?

The DNA you’re born with isn’t the version you’re stuck with. Dyno Therapeutics CEO Eric Kelsic explores why gene therapy can be transformative and why it’s so difficult to pull off: you have to get the right genetic instructions into the right cells, reliably. His team is building better delivery vehicles from viral protein shells, testing them at huge…
Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Big Think to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.