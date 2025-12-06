Big Think

Big Think

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Big Think

What if your genes aren’t permanent after all?

“Until very recently, I thought I would die with the same genome that I was born with.”
Big Think's avatar
Big Think
Dec 06, 2025
∙ Paid

The DNA you’re born with isn’t the version you’re stuck with. Dyno Therapeutics CEO Eric Kelsic explores why gene therapy can be transformative and why it’s so difficult to pull off: you have to get the right genetic instructions into the right cells, reliably. His team is building better delivery vehicles from viral protein shells, testing them at huge…

Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial

Subscribe to Big Think to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.

© 2025 Big Think · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture