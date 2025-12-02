Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Notes
The Big Think Interview
Big Think+ Classes
Smarter Faster
Mini Philosophy
Starts With a Bang
Books
Business
About
Latest
Top
Discussions
The digital age’s reversion to pre-literate communication
Digital tools are pulling us away from fixed texts and back toward fluid, interactive communication.
19 hrs ago
•
Big Think
88
8
12
The most powerful way to think about money | Paula Pant
See how you can afford anything in this week’s Big Think Class with financial expert Paula Pant.
Dec 1
•
Big Think
2
6:33
November 2025
The strongest arguments for and against the existence of God
Why meaning may be nothing but preference, according to a philosopher.
Nov 29
•
Big Think
3
1
1
1:26:09
From “woke” to “traumatic”: How useful terms become empty buzzwords
When a word comes to mean everything, it means nothing.
Nov 27
•
Big Think
and
Laura Kennedy
167
30
35
How Pragmatists and Purists work together to change the world
History shows that progress often depends on activists at both ends of the spectrum.
Nov 25
•
Big Think
and
Jonny Thomson
78
12
12
How large language models view our world
“What's really interesting about neural networks is the way that they operate is a lot like human intuition”
Nov 22
•
Big Think
109
7
10
57:47
Our quest to build a better world
New special issue “The Engine of Progress” is out now.
Nov 20
•
Big Think
and
Kristin Houser
39
2
8
5 books that changed the world for the better
These expert-recommended books reveal how big ideas can shape — and sometimes redefine — human progress.
Nov 18
•
Big Think
and
Kristin Houser
183
4
25
How to break the hidden limits of expertise | Atul Gawande
See this week’s Big Think+ class with Atul Gawande on why even experts need coaches.
Nov 17
•
Big Think
21
1
3
8:18
How much does our trauma shape us?
How your brain recovers quietly after trauma.
Nov 15
•
Big Think
138
4
17
1:24:14
The next great leap in evolution may lie beyond Earth
NASA’s Caleb Scharf talks with Big Think about life’s long experiment in expansion.
Nov 13
•
Big Think
69
11
6
How a scientific mistake from the 1970s derailed Mars exploration
What if the first search for life beyond Earth actually succeeded?
Nov 11
•
Big Think
60
18
8
© 2025 Big Think
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start your Substack
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts