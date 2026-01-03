Many of us have been there. You feel your cheeks flush and a rush of adrenaline as you raise your voice to really get your point across. However, getting louder does not mean you’re being listened to — that's a lesson CEO Steve Stoute has learned the hard way. As a reformed yeller, he’s recognized the futility of this approach and now advocates for a be…
Lesson 4: Don’t Yell Your Feedback
Tailor feedback to the person. Practice empathy and approachability.
Jan 03, 2026
Members Only Classes
