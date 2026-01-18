Big Think

Big Think

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Big Think

Lesson 4: Four Laws for Creating Magic Inside Your Organization

Identify the fundamental responsibilities of leadership. Lead with your humanity.
Big Think's avatar
Big Think
Jan 18, 2026
∙ Paid

Certain companies feel magical, but their allure is more than marketing sleight of hand. That magic originates within these organizations, flowing from leaders who have an unshakable devotion to their “why” as well as the ability to bring it to life for their people. Truth is, any leader can cast that spell. It doesn’t even require an incantation. In th…

User's avatar

Continue reading this post for free, courtesy of Big Think.

Or purchase a paid subscription.
© 2026 Big Think · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture