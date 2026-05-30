Body language expert: How to create a positive, memorable first impression

Behavioral researcher Vanessa Van Edwards breaks down the hidden social signals that shape every interaction, from the moment someone lays eyes on you to the way you close a conversation.
This genius formula is rooted in research from neuroscientists, social psychologists, and communication experts. Charisma is learned, not innate, and even if you consi…
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