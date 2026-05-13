Emotional intelligence expert explains the 4 skills of high performance

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Sustaining excellence with emotional intelligence
When Daniel Goleman released his best-selling book “Emotional Intelligence: Why It Can Matter More Than IQ,” the concept resonated with millions of readers, many experiencing an “aha” moment, and recognized this trait in peopl…
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