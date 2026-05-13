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Emotional intelligence expert explains the 4 skills of high performance

In this week’s Big Think Class, psychologist Daniel Goleman gives a master lesson on emotional intelligence domains.
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Big Think
May 13, 2026
∙ Paid

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Introducing our latest Big Think Class.

Sustaining excellence with emotional intelligence

When Daniel Goleman released his best-selling book “Emotional Intelligence: Why It Can Matter More Than IQ,” the concept resonated with millions of readers, many experiencing an “aha” moment, and recognized this trait in peopl…

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