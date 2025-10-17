Big Think

Big Think

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Big Think

Lesson 1: How to Help Individuals Achieve Progress as a Group

Prioritize future potential over past performance. Frame lack of experience as an asset.
Big Think's avatar
Big Think
Oct 17, 2025
∙ Paid

When people talk about group projects in school, they often lament how the “smartest” person did all the work and everyone else contributed nothing or just went along with the leader (assuming they must know best). But that’s no way to live in the workplace, especially when it comes to developing people’s potential.

Organizational psychologist Adam Grant…

Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial

Subscribe to Big Think to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.

© 2025 Big Think · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture