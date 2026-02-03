Confidence is a double-edged sword. Although it can boost your performance and motivate you to do well, it can also make it easy for you — and others — to assume you’ve got everything under control. Google DeepMind’s Org Development Lead Martin Gonzalez says that even the most capable people could use an assist every now and then. But to receive it, the…
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
Share from 0:00
0:00
/
0:00
Paid episode
The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Big Think
Lesson 5: Ask for Help
Solicit different perspectives. Boost resilience through relationship-building.
Feb 03, 2026
∙ Paid
Members Only Classes
Learn skills from the world's top thinkers, entrepreneurs, and experts. Our micro-learning classes help you stay focused on big ideas with practical impact. No fluff, no filler – just the skills you need to become the highest-performing version of yourself.Learn skills from the world's top thinkers, entrepreneurs, and experts. Our micro-learning classes help you stay focused on big ideas with practical impact. No fluff, no filler – just the skills you need to become the highest-performing version of yourself.
Recent Posts