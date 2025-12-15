Become excellent. Be unreasonable. | Will Guidara

Learn from the world’s biggest thinkers.

If your job involves selling something for a living, you already know the importance of making customers feel listened to and cared for. So why up the ante and engage in what restaurateur Will Guidara calls “unreasonable hospitality”?

Because being relentless in making others feel valued might be your best competitive advantage – especially in a business landscape stuffed with competitors constantly offering the latest and greatest version of your product or service. Luckily, being “unreasonable” doesn’t have to be draining; it can be creative, generative, and even systematizable.



Not only will these actions keep customers returning to your business, they’ll also work as a way of natural marketing; they’ll share stories of your service and draw even more people in, keeping your company alive.

Learning objectives:

Prioritize presence and connection in service interactions.

Scale personal touches by recognizing common customer patterns.

Empower your team to spark joy.

Be inspired by your rivals.

Balance exceptional customer service with profitability.

