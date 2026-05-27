Bored one minute, overwhelmed the next, and stressed either way.

Learn from the world’s biggest thinkers.

Introducing our latest Big Think Class.

Pay attention to your attention

Does this sound familiar? You make mistakes you shouldn’t have and then dwell on them for hours. When you try to work, you can’t go five minutes without checking your texts, dreading some future engagement, or walking into another room to check on…something.

You’re not alone. According to neuroscientist Amishi Jha, we’re living in a crisis of attention. Attention is key to solving problems, regulating emotions, and connecting with others. But our minds have evolved to wander. So how do we focus them when required? In this Big Think Class, Jha teaches you how to strengthen your attention, reclaim your focus, and live more fully.

Learning objectives:

Establish a daily mindfulness regimen.

Train yourself to notice “mind-wandering” and redirect your focus.

Optimize your working memory.

Cultivate your meta-awareness.

Listen mindfully.

Lessons

Lesson 1: Training your mind in 12 minutes a day

Lesson 2: Attention 101

Lesson 3: Finding your focus in theory

Lesson 4: Finding your focus in practice

Lesson 5: Noticing the contents of your attention in theory

Lesson 6: Noticing the contents of your attention in practice

Lesson 7: Monitoring and redirecting your attention in theory

Lesson 8: Monitoring and redirecting your attention in practice

Lesson 9: Connecting with others

Watch all lessons below »