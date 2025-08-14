Big Think

Big Think

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Big Think

Lesson 1: Set Clear Goals With OKRs

Set bold, yet attainable goals. Conduct regular progress reviews.
Big Think's avatar
Big Think
Aug 14, 2025
∙ Paid

In some video games, you get to set the level of difficulty that you want. Too easy and you’ll coast through, feeling bored. Too hard, and you might throw your controller down in frustration. The trick is to find the sweet spot: a level that challenges you without feeling impossible. Surgeon Atul Gawande looks at setting goals for an organization in the…

Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial

Subscribe to Big Think to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.

© 2025 Big Think
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture