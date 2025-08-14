Lesson 5: Deliver Better Results With Coaching

You’ve seen the scenes play out across sports. A figure skating coach provides a hand to hold onto while awaiting scores. A basketball coach dances into the locker room for a post-game celebration. A football coach gets drenched with a drink cooler. Behind every great athlete, it seems, is a good coach. But surgeon Atul Gawande says coaches are not just…
Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Big Think to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.