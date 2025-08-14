Big Think

Big Think

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Big Think

Lesson 3: Build Leaders Through Delegation

Solve problems collaboratively. Equip others to lead.
Big Think's avatar
Big Think
Aug 14, 2025
∙ Paid

“If you want something done right, you’ve got to do it yourself.” It’s a familiar phrase — one a villain might utter after their henchmen have failed. But movie bad guys aren’t exactly exemplary bosses. To be a better leader, surgeon Atul Gawande advises against the do-it-yourself mentality.

In this video lesson, he explains how to hand over the reins so…

Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial

Subscribe to Big Think to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.

© 2025 Big Think
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture