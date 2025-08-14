Lesson 3: Build Leaders Through Delegation

“If you want something done right, you’ve got to do it yourself.” It’s a familiar phrase — one a villain might utter after their henchmen have failed. But movie bad guys aren’t exactly exemplary bosses. To be a better leader, surgeon Atul Gawande advises against the do-it-yourself mentality.
In this video lesson, he explains how to hand over the reins so…
Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Big Think to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.