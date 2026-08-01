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Being bored feels unbearable now. Here's how to overcome your technology addiction.

Professor and happiness expert Arthur Brooks believes we are in a crisis of meaning. He offers a solution to the epidemic of depression and anxiety.
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Arthur Brooks studies happiness for a living, and he says the epidemic of depression and anxiety among young adults comes down to one culprit: a meaning crisis.

Brooks walks through the biology of falling in love, the real formula behind human suffering, and why a Harvard study spanning 85 years found deep relationships to be the single strongest predict…

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