Do more with less: A practical guide for collaborating with AI

Learn from the world’s biggest thinkers.

Introducing our latest Big Think Class.

How to treat AI like a creative partner and accomplish more with less

“King” Willonius Hatcher — comedian, AI storyteller, and one of Time’s 100 Most Influential People in AI — believes the AI revolution is unlocking new creative worlds for us all. By learning the tools, you can speed up your creative process, scale your impact, and stay focused on what you do best. Whether you’re making films, music, or business plans, AI can help you do more with less.

Learning objectives:

Treat AI like a creative partner and explore what it can do.

Imagine bold, game-changing ways to apply AI in your work.

Practice often, play with tools, and improve through iteration.

Treat mistakes as feedback, not failures.

Prioritize learning in the fast-moving AI landscape.

Lessons

Lesson 1: Scaling your craft with AI

Lesson 2: How to join the AI revolution

Lesson 3: Key mindsets for fine-tuning AI

Lesson 4: Techniques for collaborating with AI

Lesson 5: Generating text with AI

Lesson 6: Generating audio with AI

Lesson 7: Generating images with AI

Lesson 8: Generating videos and animations with AI



Watch all lessons below »