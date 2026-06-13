The hidden link: Your gut microbiome, depression, and processed food

Could depression, dementia, and poor oral health all have one uniting link? The gut microbiome contains 200 more genes than human cells, and research shows its strong impact on mental illness, brain health, and chronic inflammation.
Professor of epidemiology at King’s College London Tim Spector breaks down the science of how gut microbes produce the chemicals that …
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