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The hidden link: Your gut microbiome, depression, and processed food

Tim Spector breaks down the science of how gut microbes produce the chemicals that shape your mood, your immune system, and your cognitive health.
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Big Think and Tim Spector
Jun 13, 2026
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Could depression, dementia, and poor oral health all have one uniting link? The gut microbiome contains 200 more genes than human cells, and research shows its strong impact on mental illness, brain health, and chronic inflammation.

Professor of epidemiology at King’s College London Tim Spector breaks down the science of how gut microbes produce the chemicals that …

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